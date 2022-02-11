Penny Lancaster looks angelic in white for special cause The Loose Women star is a qualified police constable

Penny Lancaster is massive supporter of the police force, so she was more than happy to be part of a charity auction hosted by the Care of Police Survivors.

The charity helps support bereaved families of police officers who were killed in the line of duty. As a patron of the charity, Penny served as the auctioneer for the event, and they managed to raise over £30,000 and the presenter looked stunning in the outfit that she brought with her. The fully qualified police constable styled out a gorgeous white suit.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster joins police charity for special tribute

She looked angelic in the two-piece outfit as she accepted bids from attendees, and she finished off the look with a pair of leopard pumps – stunning!

Penny reshared a post from the charity and wrote: "Such a humbling and special night, that I was very proud as their patron to be a part of!!"

She also reposted their caption, which explained: "A very special last-minute surprise (donated by Rod Stewart), from tv presenter and special constable Penny Lancaster has helped raise more than £30,000 for the charity.

"COPS Winter Ball 2022, sponsored by police support service provider SSCL, took place at the National Memorial Arboretum last weekend."

Penny looked amazing in her outfit

Her followers were quick to praise her look, as many fell in love. One enthused: "You look beautiful," and a second added: "You are one very special lady Penny, hope that Rod appreciates you."

A third complimented: "Lovely lady," while a fourth posted: "Oh Peps. Amazing."

Penny's fashion always thrills her fans, and they were awestruck when she posed in a mini-dress alongside a friend as they neared the end of a recent holiday.

The star posed with her friend, Amber, inside their luscious hotel room, and they both looked sensational in a pair of mini-dresses as they embraced each other.

The presenter is a style icon

Penny went barefoot as she stunned in the beautiful white frock that featured a lace design around the hemlines, while Amber nearly stole the show with her pink item that featured a striking design, paired with some black sandals.

Penny paid a sweet tribute to her friend, as she wrote: "Our last day together in paradise. Don't know when we will see each other again but our friendship is timeless. We always pick up where we drop off... seamlessly #friendship."

Her fans were mostly left speechless by her beautiful words, as many simply shared heart emojis, but others showed empathy to the mum-of-two.

One reflected: "Hi Penny. I have a friend like that we don't see each other for a long time but we can always just carry on where we left off."

