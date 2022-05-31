Jade Thirlwall debuts dramatic hair transformation – and looks so different The DNA singer loves to experiment with new hairstyles

From bangs to balayage, Jade Thirlwall loves to play with her hairstyles. The Little Mix singer debuted a sleek new hair transformation on Monday, sparking fan frenzy with the new 'do. The 29-year-old took to social media to share a striking selfie with her latest look – which is bound to trigger some serious hair envy.

Jade snapped a series of snaps showing off her long locks, which has been straightened and dyed a sumptuous auburn red tone. The singer opted for a classic centre parting and posed up a storm for the selfies, letting her silky tresses cascade down past her shoulders.

The star opted for a camera-ready beauty blend to complement her radiant hair, which consisted of a flawless complexion, a nude lip with a dramatic lip liner effect, a defined brow, a dusting of rosy blush and her signature cat-eye winged eyeliner flick.

Jade shared the images with her 9 million followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Should U?" with a fox emoji.

Fans and followers adored the singer's gleaming aesthetic and were quick to express their feelings towards her beauty transformation. "Obsessed with you," one penned, while another commented: "I just don't understand how you are so perfect." A third added: "This hair suits you so much," and a fourth agreed, saying: "You look stunning with that hair colour."

Jade accentuated her glossy mane by sporting a striking psychedelic dress and leather corset in one of the photos and a simple white tank top in the others. She accessorised with a silver nose ring which added a subtle glint to the polished look.

The brunette beauty recently showcased another eye-catching beauty trend with fans. The singer rocked a neon green lip, which she coined a "wasabi lip moment," in another selfie shared with her loyal followers, giving a nod to her favourite song Wasabi.

