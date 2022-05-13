Jade Thirlwall's 'wasabi' lipstick is not what Little Mix fans were expecting The Little Mix singer looked so striking

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall showed off a brand new beauty look on social media – and it's not quite what fans were expecting. The brunette beauty has an incredible array of unique makeup concoctions up her sleeve, yet this might be her boldest yet.

Jade filmed herself getting her makeup done backstage before a London-based show of the Little Mix 'Confetti' tour. The singer rocked a neon green lip, which she coined a "wasabi lip moment," in the radiant selfie shared with her loyal followers, giving a nod to her favourite song Wasabi.

The 29-year-old pouted for her makeup-up artist as her fluorescent lipstick was applied. She complemented the stand-out feature with some dramatic black eyeliner, a flawless skin glow, gently brushed up brows and a cascading mane of brunette and caramel curls.

The star's fabulously eighties aesthetic was crafted by her trust makeup artist, Mona Leanne Makeup, who has also worked with singer Anne-Marie, popstar Camila Cabello, activist Munroe Bergdorf and Hollywood legend Tilda Swinton.

Jade rocked the neon green lip

Jade shared the clip with her 8.9 million Instagram followers. She captioned the post: "Wasabi lip moment for tour screens with @monaleannemakeup."

The star coined the beauty trend 'wasabi lipstick'

The avant-garde makeup blend was a colourful step away from Jade's signature glammed-up beauty aesthetic. Last week, the Newcastle native shared a breathtaking selfie sporting an iridescent golden eyeshadow look with a luscious slick of black eyeliner, curled black mascara and a neutral brown lip.

The singer usually sports a glam golden beauty glow

Jade previously revealed her biggest beauty faux pas to Cosmopolitan, saying: "When I was a teenager actually, there was that phase where everyone would put concealer on their lips. What an awful trend that was!"

She continued: "But I suppose over the years, especially in Little Mix, I'm sure we've had many not-so-great looks but it's all a learning curve isn't it? And if it's of that time, you can't regret it."

