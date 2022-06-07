Miranda Lambert wows in fringe mini skirt and cowboy boots – fans have the best reaction The country music singer looked amazing

Miranda Lambert has proven once again that she's her own best advertisement after flooring her fans in another incredible outfit from her Idyllwind clothing line.

The country music singer looked sensational posing in a lavender faux suede mini skirt with a two-tier fringe design that put her legs front and center. Miranda added a black top, denim jacket, and a chunky belt.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shows off her dance moves

She finished off her look with a pair of lilac cowboy boots that feature smooth leather material, a round toe, a stitching pattern on the shaft, and a sizeable Western heel.

Posing inside her Nashville Tex-Mex restaurant, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, she added a defiant message that struck a chord with her fans. "Underestimate me…that'll be fun. Outfit by @idyllwind," she wrote.

Her message got an immediate response from her followers. "That caption is everything!" replied one, with another adding: "Exactly what I was thinking. I love her attitude."

Miranda's fans loved her latest look

Others went wild for her look, with one commenting: "Love the outfit, looking great as usual." A second said: "I'll be needing that skirt in my life," and a third added: "Love love this outfit! Miranda, you look so fire."

Miranda's stunning photo comes after she revealed she has been named the ACM Triple Crown winner by The Academy of Country Music and will be celebrated during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in August.

Miranda will receive the prestigious award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Miranda will be honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award in August

The singer qualified for the Triple Crown Award after winning ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout her career, an honor only seven other artists have been awarded.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she excitedly wrote: "Country music is my life and y'all make it great. It's an honor to be awarded the @acmawards Triple Crown Award for winning New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. #ACMhonors."

