Miranda Lambert stuns in denim shorts – and fans have the same reaction

Miranda Lambert is finally back touring, and she has not disappointed with her incredible stage outfits.

The country music singer has joined Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour – which first went on the road in 2018 – and shared some incredible news with her fans while giving them a glimpse at one of her head-turning ensembles.

Posting several snaps from one of their recent shows, Miranda looked effortlessly cool as she rocked a pair of tiny denim shorts that featured a frayed hem and elongated her toned legs.

The If I Was A Cowboy singer added a pair of sparkling fishnet tights, cowboy boots, and a tight pink top that had fringe detailing along the sleeves for an extra wow factor.

With her blonde locks styled in loose waves and a pair of large, gold hooped earrings poking through, Miranda looked more than ready for a night of belting out her hits.

Miranda looked gorgeous in her denim shorts and fringed top

Captioning the photos, Miranda revealed the exciting news that multiple dates on the tour have already sold out, writing: "Bandwagon Tour Weekend 1 [tick] Y'all are selling these shows out and singing loud. We're having so much fun. #GetOnAgain #bandwagontour."

Fans were quick to comment on her stunning appearance, with one replying: "DAMN! You look hot!" A second said: "I need this whole outfit!" A third added: "Girl, you are so dang amazing!"

Miranda announced round two of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in January. Posting a short clip on Instagram to reveal tickets were on sale, Miranda revealed how excited she was to "get to go be part of Little Big Town, my favorite band ever".

She added: "I'm so excited, we have such a blast on this tour, and I can't wait to see y'all. It's one of the best memories I have of being on the road, being out with Little Big Town on the Bandwagon tour, so let's do it again!"

Miranda first toured with Little Big Town in 2018

The 15-date tour – which also sees Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – kicked off in Houston, TX, on 6 May before stops in Dallas, TX, Rogers, AR, and Charleston, SC.

The remaining dates include Tampa, FL, St. Louis, MO, Cincinnati, OH, Toronto, ON, and Cuyahoga Falls, OH, before wrapping up in Camden, NJ, on 11 June.

