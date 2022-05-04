Miranda Lambert provides glimpse into tour in denim and fringe The country star is back on the road

Miranda Lambert gave fans a sneak peek into her life on the road while she continues to tour the country in support of her latest album.

The superstar performer shared with fans a few snippets of her time on tour, including a clip of hers driving around in a parking lot right before her show.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert returns to the stage after Palomino release

She then cut to herself in the same outfit on stage in front of a huge crowd, before ending with another snap right before going on.

Miranda wore a wine red plunging top with aqua blue fringe dripping off the sleeves and shoulders. She paired it with cowboy boots, also laden with fringe, and a denim mini-skirt.

"Gitcha a girl that can do both. Pre show parking lot donuts with @ri.nn.e for the win!" she quipped in her caption.

Miranda shared glimpses into her Palomino tour

Fans immediately took to the comments section to rave about Miranda's energy and expressed their excitement over getting to see her live soon.

"And you're def that Girl," one fan said, with another adding: "You are adorable!!! Love it, have fun," and a third also writing: "Can we have a spirit person instead of a spirit animal? I pick you," with a slew of flame emojis.

The country star, who released her new album, Palomino, on 29 April, took to social media recently to share another video of herself on stage rocking a skintight denim dress with sparkly tights and tan cowboy boots. She paired the look with organ fringing along the sleeves and a diamante buckle.

"Back at it," she shared alongside a flame emoji. "Thanks Alabama and Tennessee for singing so loudly with us this weekend. Love y'all!"

The country star frequently employs fringe and denim into her style

It's been an exciting time for Miranda, who has been picking up awards at various high-profile events over the last few weeks and is about to go on tour with good friends Little Big Town, kicking off on 6 May.

