Alex Scott sizzles in baby blue PVC trousers as she announces exciting news

Alex Scott looked incredible in a pair of snug baby blue leather pants amid filming for The Tournament.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the 37-year-old shared a carousel of light-hearted pictures lamenting her early start times. Posing with her legs on the table, Alex looked flawless.

She teamed her sultry trousers with a black ribbed knitted top, a black Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, and a fancy black manicure.

She elevated her look with a bouncy blow-dry which did well to frame her stunning features. Alex opted for glam makeup comprised of sleek eyeliner, strong brows, pink blush, and a touch of brown lip gloss.

The TV star captioned the post: “Two weeks of early call times means swapping the Prosecco for peppermint tea #thetournament season two coming.”

Her fans flocked to the comments section in awe of the football star, with one writing: “Great stuff. Really enjoyed the first series. Good luck.”

Another added: “Rocking the tea.”

A third penned: “You look absolutely amazing. Loving the blue leather trousers AS,” whilst a fourth remarked: “Those trousers are incredible.”

The post comes after Alex recently made headlines with her choice of outfit at Soccer Aid 2022. Some viewers took issue with the presenter’s cut-out bodycon dress, arguing that it was wildly inappropriate for a charity match.

In a bid to tackle online trolls, Alex released an impassioned statement. Taking to Instagram she said: “I mean I've spent most of my life in a trackie which I love don't get me wrong, but I'm gonna wear a dress when it's a special occasion.”

She then shared a photo of herself looking overjoyed in the dress alongside a clip of Catherine Tate's iconic Lauren Cooper who said her signature catchphrase: "Am I bovvered?"

Alex’s popular afternoon quiz show, The Tournament, will return to our screens for its second series on BBC One this Autumn. Hosted by Alex, the programme is the ultimate knockout competition which sees eight players battle it out in a series of exciting tug-of-war quiz matches.

