Alex Scott's fans saying the same thing about her glamorous new look on ITV's The Games

Alex Scott unveiled a seriously glamorous transformation on Monday, rocking a sleek and stylish tailored blazer dress in an electric green hue, and ITV's The Games viewers were left speechless.

The 37-year-old presenter looked incredible in the Zara dress, complete with a figure-flattering structure, elegant long sleeves, thigh-skimming length and open collar. She teamed her workwear with vibrant green platform heels, displaying her gym-honed legs and feminine silhouette.

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

The One Show regular wore her sleek raven hair in a straightened style, adding a smokey eye, bronze blush and nude lip to compliment her radiant skin glow.

Alex took to Instagram to share her look with fans, simply captioning her post: "LET THE GAMES BEGIN". The former Arsenal striker is commentating on the new ITV game show, which sees 12 celebrities take on gruelling fitness challenges.

Alex commentated ITV's new show, The Games

Fans were quick to react to Alex's green ensemble, and they all seemed to think the same thing about her double-breasted blazer dress. "You in green though [heart eye emoji]," one fan penned, as another wrote: "Oh honey you look gawjissss in green."

"Loving the colour, loving your outfit and loving your heels. Fabulous as always Alex," a third fan wrote, as a fourth joked: "That's an outfit you can't wear in the Football Focus studio!! #Greenscreen".

Alex's £99.99 apple green blazer is from Zara and is widely available in most sizes if you're looking to emulate her slick sense of style.

Alex rocked a Zara blazer dress for her debut on The Games

Like many Zara pieces, this blazer is likely to sell out extremely quickly. We love this lookalike from Warehouse with an added feather trim for a seriously luxe addition to your spring wardrobe.

Feather Trim Blazer Dress, £97.30, Warehouse

The TV star previously chatted to HELLO! about coping with life in the spotlight, revealing that she's reached a happy medium where her fans understand she can be all about football at work, but still want to get glammed up in the latest trends for a red carpet event.

She explained: "It's okay to be more than one thing and that's what I'm really working hard on this year. I can put on a dress but also the next day put on my football boots, and that should be celebrated."

