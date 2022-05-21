Alex Scott shows off her amazing physique in a corset – get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott delighted her fans last week when she appeared on the hit ITV show The Games and she has thrilled fans once again with her latest and very stylish Instagram post.

The former footballer and The One Show host took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of striking images of herself modelling a black lace-up corset top. Alex accentuated her tiny waist and athletic physique with high-waisted flared black trousers and lent the look a sporty twist by wearing a long-sleeved white t-shirt.

Alex's 1.4 million-strong Instagram fan base loved her glamourous look and commented "Wow stunning!" and "Alex you are so beautiful."

Alex's corset top enhanced her toned physique

Keen to congratulate the stars who took part in The Games, Alex wrote: "Last week @wes.nelson & @chelceegrimes were named champions, but everyone that took part had their own story and put in so much work to compete on the show and overcame things along the way… I salute you all, and thank you to everyone involved for making it such a fun show to be a part of."

Alex stunned fans as she posed with ITV's The Games celebrities

Celebrities including the winners Wes Nelson and Chelcee Grimes replied: "Winners everywhere! You were boss Al!"

Other The Games stars including Ryan Thomas and influencer Olivia Attwood all liked the glamourous pics too and showed their support with love heart and flame emojis. People asked where they could get the look...

Alex strikes another pose for fans

Fans continue to gush about Alex's makeover and if you are impressed with Alex's gorgeous look and are keen to recreate it, we have found a similar square neck, front fastening corset top at Stradivarius for just £22.99.

Black corset top, £22.99, Stradivarius

You could style this top just as Alex has, with tailored trousers and glamourous makeup for a strong high fashion look, or you might style it will a pretty A-line skirt and trainers.

Given the rapturous response to Alex's fashion posts so far we hope she has more looks to share.

