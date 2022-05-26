﻿

Alex Scott wows in knee-high leather boots and most vibrant dress

The One Show star looked beautiful in her monochrome outfit

Alex Scott treated fans to another super stylish ensemble on Wednesday, turning heads in a pair of knee-high leather boots and matching gloves.

The Football Focus star, 37, posed up a storm in a black and white printed blazer dress, which was perfectly paired with her statement accessories. Alex pulled her tumbling curls back into a high ponytail and slicked her locks back into a side parting. She sported silver hoop earrings and opted for dramatic makeup including a dark, smoky eye and a nude lipstick with heavy lip liner.

WATCH: Alex Scott boogies in tan mini dress

Alex's chic look went down a storm with fans, with her followers taking to the comments section to share their love for her chic boots.

One fan posted: "Looking hot in the boots." Another commented: "Lovely pictures Alex and I'm totally in love with your boots," while a third added: "I love your boots on picture number three."

Alex looked amazing in a monochrome dress and leather boots

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of leather boots in your footwear rotation. Wear yours with a beige trench coat and mini skirt for the perfect trans-seasonal look.

Just last week, Alex wowed fans when she posed in a lace-up corset top. Alex accentuated her tiny waist and athletic physique with high-waisted flared black trousers and lent the look a sporty twist by wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt.

Alex's 1.4 million-strong Instagram fan base loved her glamourous look and commented: "Wow stunning!" and: "Alex you are so beautiful."

The TV star previously chatted to HELLO! about coping with life in the spotlight, revealing that she's reached a happy medium where her fans understand she can be all about football at work, but still want to get glammed up in the latest trends for a red carpet event.

Alex looked gorgeous in a lace-up corset

She explained: "It's okay to be more than one thing and that's what I'm really working hard on this year. I can put on a dress but also the next day put on my football boots, and that should be celebrated.

"I'm so proud of my career but, as Strictly showed, there can be so many parts to a person – and I'm no different. I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in East London for a roast dinner.

