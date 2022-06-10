Alex Scott stuns in power suit as she shares exciting news The Football Focus presenter has something incredible in the works

Alex Scott has always amazed us, both on and off the field, and it's clear to see that football is one of her true passions.

And on Friday, the Football Focus presenter revealed that she had been making a documentary about the future of women's football, which has exploded in popularity over the past few years. Making the announcement, Alex posed in a bold power suit that fitted her beautifully. The suit came with grey linings, and darker grey striping down the arms, as Alex wore her hair down, allowing it cascade past her shoulder.

She also shared a sneak peek at her documentary, which will air on the BBC and saw her talking to a wide variety of women who are involved in the sport.

In her caption, Alex wrote: "I've been working away on this documentary over the last 6 months and I'm excited to finally be able to say and share with you all….

"'The future of women's football'. Coming very soon to BBC and @iplayer (swipe right for a little preview)."

Alex had a major announcement

Her fans went wild in the comments, as one posted: "Amazing. I very much look forward to seeing this," and a second shared: "This is massive! Well done Alex! Can't wait."

And in some personal comments, one follower shared: "Aw can't wait to see this, the game has come a long long way! I miss my playing days."

And another added: "I've been a GR coach for girls over the last 10 years and the growth has been incredible in that time can't wait to see what the future holds for woman's football."

The star used to be a footballer herself, having played in the women's league for Arsenal and representing England on the national stage, with 140 caps.

Alex always stuns with her outfits

Last month, Alex treated fans to another super stylish ensemble, turning heads in a pair of knee-high leather boots and matching gloves.

The 37-year-old posed up a storm in a black and white printed blazer dress, which was perfectly paired with her statement accessories.

Alex pulled her tumbling curls back into a high ponytail and slicked her locks back into a side parting. She sported silver hoop earrings and opted for dramatic makeup including a dark, smoky eye and a nude lipstick with heavy lip liner.

