Helena Christensen's red dress was a show-stopper - stars react

Helena Christensen has already amazed fans with her au naturel beauty on recent mountain and river hikes, but she just got all glammed up to celebrate the Summer Solstice – and wow.

When the 90's icon arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue 'Summer Solstice Event' in New York on Wednesday evening, her dress had everyone from celebrities to fans commenting. The 53-year-old wore a bright tomato red plunging bodycon midi dress with a daring cut-out detail and matching lipstick.

A smudge of twinkling bronze eyeshadow complemented Helena's piercing green eyes and left everyone from fellow supermodels to Oscar-winners swooning.

Helena's showstopping summer solstice dress

Actress Julianne Moore spotted the supermodel's Instagram post and commented: "You are so beautiful," Cindy Crawford dropped lots of flame emojis in the comments section, and fellow 90's fashion trailblazer Lina Evangelista added a stream of love heart emojis.

More celebrity friends approved of the gorgeous red dress and Kate Bosworth exclaimed; "Jeeez," Pearl Lowe added, "You look incredible!" and now thousands of fans are after that little red dress.

The dress featured divine detailing

If you love Helena's dress and want to get the look, we have already searched and found two similar dresses. First up, this new Trendyol dress at ASOS is a perfect colour match, plus it features spaghetti straps and a plunging back just like Helena's – it is already trending!

Trendyol bodycon midi dress, £53, ASOS

We couldn't resist sharing this bargain ring cut-out New Look dress with you, it is selling very fast, but at just £9 in the sale, it's well worth checking out.

Ring cut-out midi dress, now £9 (was £19), New Look

HELLO! Recently sat down with& interior designer and colour psychologist Tash Bradley, who explained that red is the colour that our eyes spot first in any room. So if someone rocks a red dress, people's eyes will be "straightaway caught – it doesn't matter who they are – to that dress."

Helena has proven this once and for all!

