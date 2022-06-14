Helena Christensen wows in swimsuit during dreamy mountain hike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helena Christensen was always the '90s supermodel who could pull off any style for any occasion and she's just proved it once again – colorful swimwear and funky manicures for a hike? She's got this.

SEE MORE: Helena Christensen looks incredible in lace bodysuit and blazer

Fans instantly spotted how incredibly in shape the 53-year-old was in a series of photos showing her exploring the riverbanks and forests of the Catskill Mountain range. Her first look was a khaki high-cut swimsuit which matched her distinctive emerald, green eyes and looked wonderful set among the forest foliage. Helena later changed into a pink cut-out swimsuit, teamed with rainbow nail polish, and fans were loving the look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen Upstaged By Surprise Companion During Outdoor Soak

The pink bondage-style swimsuit is the very same beachwear that Helena wore last summer and left her hundreds of thousands of fans raving. One wrote: "That pink suit is the bomb."

The supermodel's swimsuit that wowed

And then there's the mother of one's fabulous lilac, mint, pink and blue manicure – pausing to rehydrate during the trek, Helena snapped the selfie which proved she keeps her beauty regimen fresh and modern.

Helena rocks the rainbow manicure

Friends star Jennifer Aniston loved Helena's photos, liking the Instagram post, while other fans rushed to comment. One said: "Still stunning as ever," while another enthused: "You always look great!" A third posted: "What an amazing photo," with a peace sign emoji.

Helena's beautiful moment of tranquillity

Helena clearly loves her pink swimsuit from last summer and shared a photograph of it looking in tip-top condition as it dried in the fresh mountain air.

The pink swimsuit adored by fans

For any fans who are feeling inspired, ASOS has a similar swimsuit this summer which is already trending.

South Beach pink swimsuit, $29 / £18, ASOS

Helena recently wowed fans when she modelled a purple swimsuit for a mirror selfie as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway. "Love an elongated mirror," she joked in the caption, making no reference to her show-stopping swimwear.

DISCOVER: Helena Christensen showcases all-natural beauty in stunning new photo

Proving once and for all that Helena is always on-trend, fans will continue looking to her for swimwear and beauty inspiration this summer - whatever the occasion!

DISCOVER: Explore California from Lake Tahoe to Yosemite with this new campervan rental

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.