Helena Christensen wows in swimsuit during dreamy mountain hike

Supermodel Helena Christensen, 53, surprised 962,000 Instagram fans with photos of her cutout swimwear and colourful manicure on a hike in the Catskill Mountains
Helena Christensen was always the '90s supermodel who could pull off any style for any occasion and she's just proved it once again – colorful swimwear and funky manicures for a hike? She's got this.
Fans instantly spotted how incredibly in shape the 53-year-old was in a series of photos showing her exploring the riverbanks and forests of the Catskill Mountain range. Her first look was a khaki high-cut swimsuit which matched her distinctive emerald, green eyes and looked wonderful set among the forest foliage. Helena later changed into a pink cut-out swimsuit, teamed with rainbow nail polish, and fans were loving the look.
WATCH: Helena Christensen Upstaged By Surprise Companion During Outdoor Soak
The pink bondage-style swimsuit is the very same beachwear that Helena wore last summer and left her hundreds of thousands of fans raving. One wrote: "That pink suit is the bomb."
The supermodel's swimsuit that wowed
And then there's the mother of one's fabulous lilac, mint, pink and blue manicure – pausing to rehydrate during the trek, Helena snapped the selfie which proved she keeps her beauty regimen fresh and modern.
Helena rocks the rainbow manicure
Friends star Jennifer Aniston loved Helena's photos, liking the Instagram post, while other fans rushed to comment. One said: "Still stunning as ever," while another enthused: "You always look great!" A third posted: "What an amazing photo," with a peace sign emoji.
Helena's beautiful moment of tranquillity
Helena clearly loves her pink swimsuit from last summer and shared a photograph of it looking in tip-top condition as it dried in the fresh mountain air.
The pink swimsuit adored by fans
For any fans who are feeling inspired, ASOS has a similar swimsuit this summer which is already trending.
South Beach pink swimsuit, $29 / £18, ASOS
Helena recently wowed fans when she modelled a purple swimsuit for a mirror selfie as she enjoyed a relaxing getaway. "Love an elongated mirror," she joked in the caption, making no reference to her show-stopping swimwear.
Proving once and for all that Helena is always on-trend, fans will continue looking to her for swimwear and beauty inspiration this summer - whatever the occasion!
