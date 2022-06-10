The One Show's Alex Jones looks stunning in picture perfect summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is back on Instagram following her busy weekend providing coverage for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and fans are all buzzing about her new dress.

READ MORE: Alex Jones shares heartfelt reason behind beautiful dress

The One Show presenter debuted the nicest gingham dress in her latest Instagram post and looked lovely in the white and burgundy printed dress which suited her brunette hair, paired with nude nail polish and fresh-faced makeup. The midi-length dress featured puff sleeves and a trendy thigh-high slit – the mum of three looked wonderful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes Carol Kirkwood blush following comment about her new boyfriend

Alex's friend, The Voice star Emma Willis loved the dress too, while other fans gushed, "you look fabulous," and another told Alex, "you always look great." Among the thousands of likes, countess fans asked: "Where's your dress from please?" and one excited fan was very quick off the mark, posting, "just purchased this!"

The gingham dress everyone loves

If you love Alex's dress too, the great news is that it's from a high street favourite label loved by Holly Willoughby and The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge - Nobody's Child. The 'Esme Midi Dress' is made from recycled polyester and you'll be spoiled for choice because this tea dress actually comes in a wide range of colours and prints.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby looks extra special in prettiest mini dress we've seen

SHOP: Frankie Bridge looks stunning in midi dresses that are perfect for wedding season

Esme Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Last month, the 45-year-old made a rare public appearance with her husband Charlie Thomson at the Chelsea Flower Show, looking sensational in a light blue semi-sheer lace gown with a dramatic bow by Self-Portrait which she paired with elegant white pointed-toe heels.

Alex at Chelsea Flower Show in May

Celebrity friends and fans flocked to comment on the photo. Even Boyzone's Ronan Keating popped up to compliment the well-dressed couple, writing: "Look at you two lovely people. Looking fab."

During the "day date" with her husband at the Chelsea Flower Show, Alex revealed that she made a very special purchase for her garden: the 'Dame Deborah James Rose' which has been launched in support of the Bowel Babe Fund in honour of health awareness campaigner Dame Deborah James.

RELATED: The One Show's Alex Jones reveals sentimental new addition to garden

The Dame Deborah James Rose

Alex shared a photograph of the rose on Instagram and captioned the image: "The rose is beautiful. Buy one if you can."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.