Amanda Holden wows in silky co-ord - and looks like a film star

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has launched into the week wearing an ensemble so stunning it has fans doing a double-take. That outfit, that figure – fans are in awe!

SEE MORE: Amanda Holden struts in the most glamorous jumpsuit we've seen

We couldn't keep our eyes off Amanda's new pink silky two-piece skirt and cropped top. The sweeping midaxi skirt, which was slit to the knee, showed off the Heart Radio star's toned legs and her elegant cowl neck blouse skimmed her waist, sharing a glimpse of those incredible abs. Amanda's intense smokey eye makeup and perfectly matched pop of pink lipstick made this one of the star's most memorable looks yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the streets of Paris in silky mini skirt

The BGT star struck a pose in her millennial pink 'Yasmin' set from Pretty Lavish for an Instagram pic first thing on Monday morning captioned: "#morning," and it has stopped celebrities and fans alike in their tracks.

Amanda's look stopped stars and fans in their tracks

Fellow Heart Radio presenter and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts loved Amanda's outfit and commented: "Pretty in pink," while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash couldn't believe her eyes, asking: "Who looks that [hot] at that time in the morning!"

RELATED: Ashley Roberts wows fans in on-trend activewear during intense exercise session

Another fan summarised the tone of the thousands of fan comments pouring in perfectly, with the message: "YOU’RE LITERALLY SO STUNNING HELLO??!!"

Amazingly, Amanda's luxurious-looking outfit is still available on the high street at both Pretty Lavish and Selfridges. The beautiful balloon sleeve blouse costs £45 and the alluring side-split slinky skirt is available separately at £48 – if you can resist the temptation to get the whole look.

Yasmin slit skirt, £48, crop blouse £45, Pretty Lavish

Amanda is loving pink co-ords right now, and only two weeks ago she channelled Legally Blonde with a wonderful textured blazer and skort which fans thought was from Chanel but was actually from Zara from as little as £29.99!

The 51-year-old layered her tailored jacket over a silky lilac blouse, slipping on a pair of pastel pointed-toe heels. With her honey blonde hair swept up into a voluminous up-do she looked just like Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods character.

We can't wait to see which looks Amanda hits us with later this week to celebrate the Jubilee.

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.