Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in romantic holiday photo taken at special place

Tess Daly delighted fans as she shared a gorgeous photo with her husband of 18 years, Vernon Kay, from their recent holiday to France.

The snap showed the lovebirds dining alfresco, with the former I'm A Celebrity star gazing towards his beautiful wife. "Throwing it back to family time in France," gushed the Strictly Come Dancing host.

The photo comes weeks after the couple returned from their family trip, with Tess expressing her gratitude. "So grateful for a few family days away in one of my favourite places, for a little mini break. France you will always have a place in my heart," she said at the time.

France is particularly special for the couple since it was the destination for their vow renewals. In honour of their tenth wedding anniversary, Vernon surprised Tess with an impromptu ceremony - something he revealed during his stint on l'm A Celebrity in 2020.

During a chat with HELLO! a few months later, Tess opened up about their wedding renewal. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness'" she recalled. "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

Tess shared this snap with her husband

The couple, who are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples, tied the knot in September 2003. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 17, and 12-year-old Amber.

Sharing more details, Tess added: "The first night [in the south of France] we had a gorgeous dinner and drank champagne, we toasted the sunset and ten years of marriage. The next day we woke up, Vernon surprised me.

"I opened my anniversary card and it said, 'Today we are going to renew our vows.' He said, 'We're just going to renew our vows, I've arranged it. I've found a catholic priest.' I thought the kids were at home and the grandparents were looking after them for the weekend. [But] Vernon had arranged for all of them to fly over."

