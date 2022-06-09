Strictly's Tess Daly looks beautiful in breathtaking beach photo

Tess Daly's Strictly Come Dancing fans have loved seeing her holiday photos with husband Vernon Kay this week and her latest photo sparked a major reaction.

The 53-year-old mum of two has been looking phenomenal in her beachwear, modelling a sky blue coverup on Wednesday that stopped fans in their tracks. Posing on the white sand with her blonde hair loose and the blue sky in the distance, Tess's floaty open-fronted kaftan style dress made for a picture-perfect moment and accrued thousands of likes from fans on Instagram.

Celebrity pal and Strictly co-host Claudia Winkelman loved the breezy look and posted plenty of love heart emojis while beauty entrepreneur Liz Earle captured the mood with a simple comment: "Wow."

Tess picture-perfect in sky blue

We have discovered that this kaftan is actually named the 'Serafina Frill Dress' from Tess's own Naia Beach range, which she co-founded with her good friend Galye Lawton.

The best friends are clearly in sync because only last month Gayle posted a photo of herself in the same sky blue dress on holiday. Tess commented: "A vision in blue" with heart eye emojis and Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden liked the post too.

Tess's pal Gayle twinning in blue

Always a fan of women supporting women, Tess shared another holiday snap of herself reading 'The Paper Palace' by female author Miranda Cowley Heller. The novel, which is Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon's July book club pick, is described as a "deeply emotional love story."

Tess is no doubt making the most of every last moment during her idyllic getaway with husband Vernon and their daughters Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 13. The presenter revealed the family are so "grateful for a few family days away before back to school" to her fans on Instagram.

