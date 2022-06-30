Cruz Beckham rocks bold suede jacket and unusual earrings – look The youngest Beckham boy looked edgy as always

Cruz Beckham has inherited his mother Victoria Beckham’s penchant for style and is becoming quite the fashionista himself. The 17-year-old attended the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection alongside a star-studded front row in an unmissable ensemble.

Cruz sported a mustard and rhubarb two-tone suede varsity jacket from the luxury fashion house boasting the label’s statement insignia and a large elephant face embroidered on the back of the garment. He teamed the piece with a pair of navy trousers, a simple white tank top, a pair of blue suede shoes and a brown belt.

The budding singer accessorised with layers of necklaces, including a Dior gold chain and a string of pearls. He wore a pair of mismatched silver earrings including a religious cross drop earring in his left earring and sported his silver nose ring to match.

Cruz styled his shaggy blonde frosted tips in a laid-back bedhead manner and shielded his face from the sun with some purple tortoise shell sunglasses.

Cruz donned Kenzo for the fashion show

Brooklyn’s youngest brother was joined by Jaden Smith, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as he took his place on the prestigious front row of the show.

The youngest Beckham son looked suave

He later took to social media to share an artsy snap of the experience with his Instagram followers with no caption. Fans and friends loved the post, with one commenting: “Cool pic bro,” and another saying: "Wow, love it." A third added: "Kenzo is the best."

Cruz was joined by a star-studded front row

Cruz recently revealed his cheeky side as he poked fun at big brother Romeo Beckham's new Instagram post. The 19-year-old – David and Victoria Beckham's second son – posted a snapshot showing him sat in the back of a car, dressed casually in a black hoodie and blue baseball cap, and smirking at the camera.

"What was I saying," Romeo captioned the post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes from followers, to which Cruz replied: "You were chatting bout the political and economic state of the world."

