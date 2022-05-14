Cruz and Harper Beckham twin in red - see cute siblings photo David and Victoria's kids are so stylish

Cruz Beckham has been known to share some out-there looks with fans online and it seems that his style has influenced younger sister Harper Seven as well. The 17-year-old took to social media to share an adorable sibling snap with his sister wearing coordinating coloured outfits.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham posed for the camera in a strawberry-red hoodie and black trousers, while Harper, ten, wore a short-sleeved black t-shirt with a bold red graphic in the centre. The colour-coordinated siblings looked directly at the camera, with Cruz crouching over his sister with his hood up in a classic streetwear style while Harper leaned back and smiled.

The fashionable duo were pictured in front of a large window that looked out onto an outdoor space during the evening. Harper woe her hair in pretty plaits for the picture and appeared to be writing in a notepad placed on the table in front of her.

Large white walls framing the windows hinted at the beautiful high ceilings of the space – which we guess is the Beckham's incredible £31 million Holland Park townhouse in London. The house boasts a gleaming kitchen with a black and cream colour scheme and a wooden island.

Cruz and Harper twinned in red and black outfits

The family also own a home in the Cotswolds and a modern Miami apartment, but it has to be their British mansion with its own gym and wine cellar that steals the show.

The Beckhams are known for their stylish fashion choices

Cruz recently shared a sneak peek into his creative bedroom at home. He relaxed in bed with his family's black working cocker spaniel Fig.

In addition to his cute furry friend, Cruz's bedroom featured a large desk topped with impressive speakers, a disposable camera, a gorilla wearing sunglasses artwork and a desk lamp. A widescreen television lined the opposing wall while an acoustic guitar was hung up on the perpendicular wall and was decorated with stickers.

