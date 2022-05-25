Cruz Beckham rocks the boldest outfit alongside sister Harper

Cruz Beckham has debuted another eye-catching, colourful look top add to his ever-growing clothing collection. The youngest Beckham son shared a sweet throwback photo to mark his cousin Libbey Adams' birthday, rocking a vibrant pair of green shorts.

Cruz was pictured reclining on his family's yacht, alongside his cousin, his younger sister Harper and brother Romeo's model girlfriend Mia Regan. The budding singer sported the emerald green sheen shorts and a black T-shirt with a graphic print. He topped off his colour block outfit with a pair of white socks with blue logos.

He wore his frosted tips spiked up in his signature punkish style and posed with his hands behind his head. The aspiring musician took to social media to share the snap with his 1.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "Happy burday @libbyyadams," with a drawn yellow love heart in the centre of the image.

Harper smiled beside her big brother, looking adorable in a navy blue short-sleeved T-shirt with white text, white Under Armour socks and some dark blue flared trousers. Mia looked as fashionable as ever, sporting a khaki halter neck racer top which she paired with some white cargo pants.

Cruz shared a sweet family snap with fans

The model wore her blonde tresses down loose in the throwback snap, which she has since cut into a short seventies shag do.

Cruz previously dated Bliss Chapman

Cruz recently stepped out in West London with his new girlfriend Tana Holding, much to the delight of Beckham family fans. The duo enjoyed a low-key meal in Notting Hill with friends – and the two were captured looking smitten as they dined at Pizza East on Portobello Road.

Cruz reportedly split from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman back in March. Bliss - daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria Beckham's - dated Cruz for around 18 months before the two ended their relationship.

