Cruz Beckham shows off bold hair transformation – see throwback photo

Cruz Beckham sent shockwaves through the media when he shared the news that he was on the cover of iD Magazine's The Out Of Body Issue back in February. The 17-year-old debuted a bleached candy pink buzzcut as he braved the prestigious magazine cover with the new look. The youngest Beckham son recently shared a previously unseen snap from behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot, wowing fans with the statement hair transformation.

The budding musician shared a photo of a polaroid picture taken on set to his Instagram Stories. In the image, Cruz is depicted sitting on the side of a bed with vibrant mustard bed sheets, wearing an all-black outfit with a long sleeve top and trousers while rocking the punkish hairstyle.

Cruz is seen beaming at the retro camera, flashing a glimmer of his unmissable silver grill that he also sported for the alternative cover shoot.

Victoria and David's youngest son continued to share another polaroid of himself for his 1.9 million followers to see. The second image showed Cruz once again smiling as he hunched over outside at night, wearing an eye-catching beige fleece jacket with bright forest green and yellow detailing.

Cruz rocked a candy pink buzzcut for the shoot

Cruz has since reverted back to a more lowkey hair look, currently opting for a spikey updo with nineties style frosted tips. Clearly, the singer is taking after his father in terms of experimenting with his hairdos, who was renowned for rocking a multitude of unconventional lids.

The budding singer likes to experiment with his style

In another image from the fashionable cover shoot shot by photographer Steven Klein, Cruz posed in an emerald green satin tracksuit and Nike sneakers as he reclined on the vivid purple carpeted floor of the studio setting.

He completed his edgy look with a shaved eyebrow, two silver chain necklaces and an array of chunky silver rings, including one that spelled out the model's name in graffiti-like text.

When asked how he felt about his first professional photoshoot, Cruz told iD: "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures. It’s really annoying…but I think that's taught me quite a lot!"

