Romeo Beckham welcomes 'new baby' – and fans are in love Victoria and David Beckham's son has a new family member

Romeo Beckham floored fans on Friday when he introduced them to a new member of his family that he affectionately called his "baby"'.

MORE: Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia stuns in desert photo - wait 'til you see her boots

Victoria and David Beckham's son has welcomed an adorable pet pooch into the fold and shared the sweetest photo of it on Instagram. Posing with his back to the camera, Romeo's new dog could be seen adorably peeking its head over his shoulder and looking directly into the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham's holiday mishap caught on camera

With one little paw up in the air, it almost looked as if it was waving hello as it nestled into Romeo's neck.

Already in love with his new pet, Romeo captioned the heart-melting photo: "New member of the family [heart emoji] meet my new baby :)."

MORE: Romeo Beckham looks identical to dad David in sporty outfit

READ: David Beckham makes shocking food revelation about unusual dinner date with wife Victoria

He also shared several photos of the pooch on his Instagram Stories, revealing his name is Simba Beckham.

Romeo has an adorable new pet dog

While Romeo didn't specify if Simba is his dog or another family pet, Victoria couldn't resist re-sharing a photo of Simba nestled beside a soft Louis Vuitton-branded ball, which she captioned: "He looks cute and had good taste!"

Romeo's fans appeared at a loss for words as many could only comment with love-struck and red heart emojis.

Victoria revealed she is a fan of Simba's taste in toys

Some of his followers were able to muster together a word, describing Romeo's dog as "adorable" and "cute".

Romeo isn't the only Beckham to welcome a new pet this year. Back in February, Victoria and David revealed that their daughter Harper had welcomed a new family member too – a rabbit.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a cute photo of Harper holding the furry animal in her hands, and she couldn't have looked happier, smiling from ear to ear.

How adorable is Simba?

Their bunny, which is a Holland lop, has a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur. The doting mum had a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!"

She also shared a video of their new pet hopping around in the grass with the wind blowing through its fur. Captioning the clip, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

The family also owns three beautiful cocker spaniels, Olive, Sage and Fig.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.