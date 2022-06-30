Amanda Holden's slinky Zara pyjama workwear leaves fans stunned

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's gorgeously outrageous psychedelic co-ord outfit pick for work at Heart Radio this morning must be seen to be believed.

Bright and early on Thursday morning, Amanda took to her Instagram stories to share a fun video of herself boogying to the Austin Powers film theme tune while wearing slinky, multicoloured satin pyjamas in front of a colourful cartoon background.

The 51-year-old wore her hair swept back, she accessorised with huge hoop earrings and she donned tango orange nail polish.

Amanda made a groovy video for fans

The Britain's Got Talent star posted the video for her 1.8 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Grooooooovy Baby" with a peace sign and flower emoji.

Fans and stars alike loved Amanda's cheerful morning greeting, and Long Lost Family presenter and menopause awareness campaigner Davina McCall replied with lots of high five emojis.

The slinky pyjama look became workwear

One fan said: "Love the vibes," and another added, "Amazing Mandy awesome!" with a heart emoji. A third added: "LOVE THIS!" This Morning's Vanessa Feltz liked the post also.

Amanda's wonderful psychedelic seventies-style mini music video sent some nostalgic fans on a trip down memory lance with one commenting: "Reminds me of that song by Deee-Lite Groove Is in the Heart… But, it has a kaleidoscope effect on the eyes." Another added that "groove is in the heart."

Amanda glammed up with plenty of accessories

The mum-of-two rocked the look to work at Heart Radio studios in Central London and added she added cat-eye sunglasses, yellow high heels, and a pink bum-bag to complete the look.

If you love this look, Amanda tagged Zara in her post and we have found a similar bright slinky co-ord set starting at £29.99. Mango also offers a fabulous printed blouse and trouser set for even less, at just £19.99.

Printed co-ord set, from £19.99, Mango

Printed pyjamas, from £29.99, Zara

Amanda isn't the only star who appears to be loving the groovy seventies style summer look. Earlier this week newlywed Pixie Lott attended a Lake Como wedding wearing a striking orange thigh-split dress and matching headscarf.

