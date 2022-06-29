Rose Ayling-Ellis is a retro vision in mini dress and blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis attended Wimbledon on Wednesday, looking radiant in Rixo. The actress was all smiles for the cameras as she graced the star-studded scene in a mini dress and blazer combo.

Rose, 27, wore a psychedelic 'Lolita' mini dress from celebrity-beloved brand Rixo, boasting a tropical hibiscus floral print and capped sleeves. The number, which is an exclusive item, was paired with an oversized white blazer featuring button-down detailing, rolled sleeves and a sharp fit.

Loading the player...

The star beamed as she clasped a white leather clutch bag, revealing a glimpse of a fresh nude pink manicure. She wore her long auburn locks down loose in a gently tussled blowdry and opted for a romantic fairy-like makeup look.

A bright pink eyeshadow blend, a sultry eyeliner flick, a flawless complexion and a rosy lip made for a glamorous skin glow.

Rose looked radiant in Rixo

Rose, who was invited to sit in the Royal Box for the high-anticipated sporting occasion, completed her aesthetic with a pair of white platform heels with crossover-effect detailing.

The star attended Wimbledon in style

If Rose's dress has caught your eye, we have just the lookalike for you. This jersey twist-front mini dress in pink and green palm print exudes the same romantic essence as Rose's.

Tropical Mini Dress, £34, Topshop

Layer the frock under a white blazer to emulate the star’s full outfit - or jazz the dress up with some cowboy boots and a leather jacket.

White Double Breasted Blazer, £268, Reiss

Rose recently indulged in a much-needed spa day with dancer Luba Mushtuk. The pair struck a playful pose, as Rose held the ear flaps of her hat aloft, while Luba resembled a model as she lifted an arm behind her head.

"Finally back together and spending our relaxing / spa day at @banya.in.belgravia," Luba captioned the post, adding a raised hand and hearts emoji.

Fans were thrilled to see the pair reunited, as one wrote: "Lovely to see you both together again, enjoy yourselves ladies," and a second added: "Love this friendship."

