Beyoncé dons stunning spiked bodysuit for bold photo ahead of album release The Beyhive is rising

Beyoncé has fans in eager anticipation as they wait for her long awaited album to drop on 29 July, and she just gave them something incredible to ease the wait.

The singer shared a new photograph of herself posing atop a glistening silver horse that looked like it was made out of disco lights.

She wore her hair long and crimped and simply stunned in a silver bodysuit with spike detailing that showed off a serious amount of skin.

With the image came a message regarding her new album, a personal declaration of what Renaissance meant to her and why it mattered.

Beyoncé penned: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

Beyoncé shared a jaw-dropping photo alongside a message about her album

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

She concluded: "I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Quickly she was inundated with heart and flame emojis galore, and fans instantly began calling her "queen" and leaving comments like: "We needed a warning!!!" and: "Whew my heart dropped I thought she was announcing a tour or something. Let me just save my money."

Ava DuVernay simply left a slew of star emojis and the MTV Instagram handle left a comment that incredulously read: "BEYONCÉ?????"

Break My Soul was released as the first single

The Crazy in Love hitmaker's new LP will be her first solo project since 2016's Lemonade and has already generated major fan hype after being preceded by the first single, Break My Soul, which has already become a worldwide top-40 hit.

