Beyoncé's delicate bee necklace created a buzz - and now it's on sale

Beyhive assemble! Not only is Beyoncé finally releasing her highly-awaited album, Renaissance, but her perfect bee-themed necklace is now on sale right on time for summer.

As Bey unveiled her love-themed adidas x Ivy Park collection Ivy Heart earlier this year, we were crazy in love with her whole look, from her burgundy velour tracksuit to her heart-shaped Valentino sunglasses.

But, since we're always on search for A-list approved jewelry, it was her $130 (£‌99) bee necklace - the La Bamba gold necklace by PD Paola - that really caught our attention. And now, we're thrilled that its actually on sale for almost 20% off.

Beyoncé wore the PD Paola bee necklace earlier this year

The hand-finished piece is in 925 sterling silver with 18k gold plating and features five pretty bee pendants made from white zirconia, labradorite, and green and black mother of pearl with white crystals.

BEYONCÉ WEARS: La Bamba gold necklace, was $130 NOW $105, PD Paola

If you love the Break My Soul singer's necklace, you'll want to check out the PD Paola bee-motif rings and earrings, which are just as Bey-worthy, too.

Zaza gold bee ring, was $79 NOW $65 / £‌50, PD Paola

Zaza gold bee earrings, $105 / NOW $84 / £‌65, PD Paola

Still can't get enough of Beyoncé's look?

We found the cool adidas x Ivy Heart collection on sale at SSENSE, with discounts on everything from Bey's tracksuit to dresses and slides, starting from just $32.

BEY'S TRACKSUIT: Track Jacket, was $130 now $73; Track Pants were $100 now $83

And there's more good news - Amazon has a summer-ready lookalike for Beyoncé's heart-shaped sunglasses, and they'll only set you back $12.99...

GET THE LOOK: White heart-shaped sunglasses, $13.99 / £‌12.99, Amazon

