Beyoncé makes bold fashion statement in dazzling sheer dress

Beyoncé is no stranger to head-turning style statements but her latest might just be her most impressive yet.

The Lemonade hitmaker left her fans utterly stunned in a sheer, jeweled gown which left practically nothing to the imagination.

Beyoncé shared the snapshots on Instagram and while her social media followers normally have plenty to say, many were too stunned to comment and opted for on-fire and shocked face emojis instead.

In the images, the mom-of-three just about protected her modesty with well-placed hands, elegant posing and paneling on the dress.

She let the photos speak for themselves and didn't caption them, but those fans who could muster up words wrote: "WAIT WHAT JUST HAPPENED," and, "OMG wow".

Just days before, Beyoncé dressed to impress once more with her Oscars red carpet look.

Beyoncé's outfit was out of this world

The singer lit up the ceremony in a bright yellow dress as she attended the star-studded event with her husband, Jay-Z, by her side.

She also opened the 94th Academy Awards with an astonishing televised performance. Beyoncé sang her song, Be Alive, which was her first Oscar-nominated song, and an anthem featured in the Serena and Venus Williams movie, King Richard.

The star's daughter, Blue Ivy, was at the event and cheering on her famous mom.

The 10-year-old was spotted wearing sunglasses and taking in the performance at the front of the stage.

Beyoncé's Oscar performance was incredible

Beyoncé wore a dress in tennis ball green for the show-stopping performance, as did the many backing dancers who flanked her for the show.

She used the opportunity to give a shout-out to the City of Compton, where the Williams sisters grew up.

While her performance was incredible, the talk of the night was Will Smith, who slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss.

The moment will go down as one of the most famous in Oscars history!

