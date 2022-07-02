Amanda Holden is summer-ready in chic shorts co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked set for a heatwave on Friday as she dazzled onlookers in a stylish shorts co-ord.

The 51-year-old put on a leggy display in a pair of pink striped shorts and a matching blazer as she departed the Global Radio studios in London after her Heart FM breakfast show. Amanda teamed her chic ensemble with a white polo neck, woven clutch, and Perspex heels with a matte white toe.

Adding a pair of oversized sunglasses, Amanda smiled for the cameras as her long, blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Amanda's exact suit is from Kate Spade and is still available to buy. The 'Seersucker Stripe Shorts' retail for £195 and feature a side-seam zipper, button closures, and welt back pockets.

The matching 'Seersucker Stripe Blazer' has notch lapels, lightly padded shoulders, triple-button sleeves, darting at the front, and an angled welt chest pocket. It can be yours for £350.

Amanda's pink striped suit is perfect for summer

Amanda often turns heads with her chic work attire. On Thursday, she rocked a psychedelic outfit, and the novelty of the look wasn't lost on her.

Amanda took to her Instagram stories to share a fun video of herself boogying to the Austin Powers theme tune while wearing slinky, multicoloured satin pyjamas in front of a colourful cartoon background.

Seersucker Stripe Shorts, £195, & Blazer, £350, Kate Spade

She wore her hair swept back and accessorised with huge hoop earrings, cat-eye sunglasses, yellow high heels, a pink bum-bag, and tango orange nail polish to complete the look.

The star posted a video for her 1.8 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Grooooooovy Baby" with a peace sign and flower emoji. Fans loved Amanda's cheerful morning greeting. One said: "Love the vibes." A second wrote: "Amazing Mandy awesome!" with a heart emoji. A third added: "LOVE THIS!"

Amanda also looks amazing

On Wednesday, Amanda added more colour in a maxi skirt from Ridley London that boasted a bright colour palette, tiered effect, a psychedelic Liberty print, a high-waisted fit, and a bohemian sixties feel.

She teamed the item with a shocking fuchsia pink blouse featuring Victoriana ruffled detail and sweet half-length flutter sleeves.

