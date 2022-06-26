Amanda Holden looks like a Bond Girl in striking bikini on Italian boat trip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden, 51, is currently holidaying in Sicily, and she has left fans comparing her to a Bond Girl after sharing photos of her boat trip.

READ: Amanda Holden stuns fans in slinky swimsuit – watch

The Heart Radio host made the most of the sunshine by taking to the water off the coast of Italy. Perching on the railing at the front of a boat, Amanda rocked white bikini bottoms with a bright orange zip-up top, and we can see the similarities to Halle Berry's orange bikini moment in Die Another Day!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in slinky bikini alongside Alan Carr

"Is that #Monday I see on the horizon??.. back tmra for @thisisheart," she wrote in the caption. Designer Melissa was among the first to write: "You are one serious Bond girl," and another agreed, adding: "Giving me James Bond vibes."

Others also praised her beach look, with comments including: "I love the colour Amanda!" and: "Stunning as normal."

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns with daring photo in floaty mini dress

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in red bikini for Strictly reunion

Amanda rocked white bikini bottoms and a bright orange top in her latest holiday photo

Amanda's striking rash vest from Melissa Odabash features contrasting white panels and long sleeves and retails for £166 – and fans can also pick it up in green, yellow or red. Amanda added Aspinal of London sunglasses and she looked ready for a dip in the ocean with her long blonde hair in a sleek high bun.

The mother-of-two appeared to be wearing the same bikini bottoms with a matching bandeau top in a photo she shared on Saturday. She teamed it with a straw hat, flip flops and gold jewellery that highlighted her tan as she wandered through the stone buildings in Sicily.

The radio host is enjoying a trip to Sicily

The Britain's Got Talent star never fails to look glamorous, whether she's appearing on Heart Radio, attending a red carpet event or even mowing the lawn in lockdown in her wedding dress!

Amanda previously told HELLO! she is "mindful" of the way she looks. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash," the mum-of-two stated. "To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

"My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

RELATED: Kylie Minogue grabs attention in show-stealing black dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.