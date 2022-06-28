Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts twin in super-cheeky tennis gear – see photos Tennis whites never looked so good!

Amanda Holden and her Heart Radio costar Ashley Roberts are known for creating hilarious content when they're in the radio studios, and on Monday they caused a stir with their latest post.

Both presenters donned traditional tennis whites, including pleated skirts and headbands for a series of funny photos and videos, with celebrity friends and fans alike rushing to comment on the risqué snaps.

WATCH: Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts hit the tennis court

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford and TV presenter Donna Aida commented crying with laughter emojis, while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash wrote: "Omg you girls need your tv show."

In the collection of hilarious clips, Amanda and Ashley can be seen recreating an iconic 1970s photo of a girl in tennis gear lifting up her skirt. They also filmed a video of themselves pretending to play tennis, showing off their great sense of humour.

Following her morning of hijinks, Amanda went to Wimbledon with her lookalike daughter Lexi.

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts looked amazing in their tennis whites

The mother-daughter duo wore matching looks as they posed for a quick mirror selfie that was later shared on the radio presenter's Instagram. Lexi, 16, wore a lovely light green suit and Amanda wore a white skirt and top, and carried a yellow, tennis ball style bag.

As well as Amanda and Lexi, Rochelle and Marvin Humes were snapped under an official Wimbledon umbrella. The former Saturdays singer looked incredible in a black halterneck two-piece with a stylish blazer on her shoulders. Husband Marvin also looked fabulous in a light-grey suit jacket which he wore on top of a crisp white polo shirt.

Amanda and Ashley recreated a famous 1970s tennis snap

Wimbledon runs for almost two weeks, with the final of the WTA Women's Singles taking place on Saturday 9 July, and the final of the ATP Men's Singles occurring on Sunday 10 July. There is no official Wimbledon dress code for spectators although given that the fashion pack are out in force, we expect to see more impressive outfits as the weeks run on.

