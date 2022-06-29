Amanda Holden is a sixties dream in wildly bold maxi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It’s a well-known fact that Amanda Holden doesn't shy away from colour when it comes to dressing – and the star just debuted her boldest look yet. The 51-year-old stepped out behind the scenes of her Heart Radio show in a vivid skirt from Ridley London which is utterly unmissable.

Amanda turned heads in a multicoloured maxi skirt from the luxury label, boasting a bright colour palette, tiered effect, a psychedelic Liberty print, a high-waisted fit and a bohemian sixties feel. She teamed the item with a shocking fuchsia pink blouse featuring Victoriana ruffled detail and sweet half-length flutter sleeves.

The star wore her caramel tresses down loose in a straightened style with a casual middle parting. She opted for her go-to glamorous beauty blend, consisting of a sun-kissed complexion, pale pink lip and a flick of black mascara.

The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of candy pink point-toe heels to complete her vivid aesthetic and accessorised with a gold pendant necklace and some thin gold hoops.

Amanda looked dazzling in the striking skirt

Love Amanda’s look for summer? Luckily, her striking skirt is still available to buy online. Simply team the statement piece with a white tank top and let the bold design speak for itself.

Sammy Maxi Skirt, £229, Ridley London

If you're after something with a sixties youthquake twist with a high street price tag, why not treat yourself to this tiered maxi skirt in tangerine orange?

Floral Tiered Maxi Skirt, £25.99, ASOS

Displaying a playful floral design in shades of satsuma, lilac, buttercup yellow and geranium pink, this garment is sure to command attention.

Amanda and her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts recently twinned in traditional tennis whites featuring pleated skirts and headbands for a series of funny photos and videos, with celebrity friends and fans alike rushing to comment on the risqué snaps.

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford and TV presenter Donna Aida commented crying with laughter emojis, while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash wrote: "Omg you girls need your own TV show."

