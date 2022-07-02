Lady Amelia Spencer wows in glittering thigh-split dress

Tania Leslau
Princess Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible in a glittering black dress as she celebrated a friend’s birthday
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer often captivate crowds with their luxurious style. On Saturday, Lady Amelia took to social media to send some birthday love to a close friend, posting a stunning throwback snap via her Instagram Stories wearing a gleaming black dress.
Lady Amelia, 29, posed for the camera as she sported the dark iridescent number featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a high thigh-split. She wore her platinum blonde locks down in a tussled blowdried style, while her friend looked radiant beside her in a gorgeous silver halter neck dress.
Princess Diana’s niece opted for a glamorous beauty glow, boasting a dewy complexion, a flutter of mascara, a dusting of bronzer and a nude pink lip. Her hair cascaded past her shoulders, revealing a glimpse of some timeless pearl stud earrings.
Lady Amelia took to social media to share the lovely throwback image with her followers, alongside the caption: “I love you forever and always bush @leilaosatogordon you inspire me every day!”
Lady Amelia looked beautiful in black
Shine bright like Lady Amelia and treat yourself to a romantic sparkly mini dress like the society sweetheart. Crafted from a metallic yarn with a soft tinsel texture and shaped to a long sleeve mini silhouette in a bodycon fit, this number is the perfect party-ready piece.
Sparkle Mini Dress, £159, All Saints
The Spencer twins never miss a beat when it comes to occasionwear. They recently attended Royal Ascot looking heavenly in head-to-toe designer outfits.
Lady Eliza replicated contemporary Audrey Hepburn energy as she stepped out in a black knit pullover, black and suntan floral soutache lace embroidered skirt, black calf wrap belt and the 'Audrey' bucket bag from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection.
Lady Amelia perfectly complemented her twin by wearing a monochrome organic silk crepe de chine midi dress and a black gramercy minaudière, also from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection.
