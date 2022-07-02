Louise Redknapp stuns in floral mini dress for emotional evening with lookalike son The singer shares two sons with ex Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp put on a stunning display on Friday as she marked an emotional milestone with her son Charley, 17.

MORE: Louise Redknapp opens doors to stylish home during workout - and wow

The former Strictly Come Dancing star pulled out all the stops to celebrate the teenager finishing secondary school, rocking a floral print mini dress that featured a high neck, exaggerated puffed sleeves, and a cinched waist that highlighted her curves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Louise finished off her outfit with black heels and an oversized clutch bag. She styled her hair in a sleek half-up style and added dramatic eye makeup and a glossy lip.

Charley – whose dad is Louise's ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp – looked just as smart in a black suit with a red bow tie as he posed with his arm around his mum inside their stunning home.

MORE: Louise Redknapp 'really worried' about home situation with sons

SEE: Louise Redknapp looks stunning in sun kissed bikini photos

Louise was overcome with emotion as she revealed Charley will soon be flying the nest and heading off to university. Captioning several photos on Instagram, she wrote: "So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni," followed by crying emojis.

Louise is one proud mum!

Fans loved Louise's family photos, with many rushing to compliment the lookalike mother and son duo. "He looks so much like you…beautiful pic.xx," replied one. A second said: "Mother & son…… there's NO relationship quite like it."

A third added: "You both look great. Such a wonderful relationship. Have fun!" A fourth wrote: "Aww congratulations! He's your double."

Louise shares Charley and her son Beau, 13, with ex-husband Jamie, who married his girlfriend Frida Andersson in a surprise wedding in London in October. Their son, Raphael, was born in November.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years

Louise and Jamie separated in 2017 after 19 years together and were officially divorced in 2018. Last year, the star revealed in her autobiography that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship.

"I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: just slow down. Don't run," she wrote. "Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost.

"Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don't be afraid to say what's really going on. You don't have to be quiet."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.