Louise Redknapp always has a great sense of style, which she proved once again at the weekend, as she posed for a series of selfies in a bikini and oversized Yaitte shirt.

Giving a sultry look to the camera, the singer and actress looked gorgeous as she wore a black bikini that showcased her toned abs.

The mum-of-two wore the glamorous swimsuit with a yellow shirt, necklace, and small star design earrings, with her long highlighted hair styled in beachy waves. Louise kept her makeup natural, to let her radiant glow shine through.

The star of the Fatal Attraction stage show, who shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of girl group Eternal, has long been known for her stunning swimwear.

A regular in men's magazines earlier in her career, earlier this year, she shared throwback photos from that time to her Instagram Stories.

Louise looked fabulous in her bikini photos

One shot showed her posing in a dark blue bikini while another saw Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side.

The 47-year-old is as glamorous as ever today, and recently rocked a new outfit for her Peacocks range as she struck a daring pose in a linen cardigan and white exercise top.

She had pulled the cardigan down on one side exposing her bare shoulder as she gazed into the camera. Louise finished her ensemble with a pair of black jeans that had been belted at the waist.

The star always looks so glam

She looked flawless as her long locks flowed down her exposed shoulder, and the singer had plenty of accessories that included bracelets, a necklace and rings.

In her caption, Louise wrote: "It's great having this hot weather but for me it's all about layers on summer evenings and this little cardigan is perfect for those holiday nights…"

Fans rushed to compliment the star's classic look, with one commenting: "Gorgeous as ever Louise".

