Louise Redknapp opens doors to stylish home during workout - and wow

Louise Redknapp, 47, started Monday morning right with an at-home workout and inadvertently ended up showcasing her stunning family house.

The star lives with her two sons, Charley and Beau, and her private property looks like it could be a five-star hotel…

Singer Louise started her sweat session in her pristine lounge which has a fluffy cream rug, a large grey sideboard styled with books and ornaments, a chic black and white coffee table and a beige leather sofa.

As the camera panned around, Louise's on-trend crittal doors could be seen which lead into another living area overlooking the garden.

Louise then took her workout outside, revealing a stepped patio section with planters with a fence around the perimeter.

Louise's whole workout was interrupted by her pet dog but that didn't stop her performing all of the moves perfectly.

The mum-of-two moved into her property in Surrey following her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017.

Although not showcased in this video, previously Louise has revealed her beautiful dining table. The star has a large circular marble dining table serving as the focal point of the space. It has black pendant lights hanging overhead and is surrounded by pale grey dining chairs, and looks like the ideal spot for entertaining.

Speaking to Ideal Home about her personal interiors style, Louise admitted: "I like a minimal look – I don’t have a lot of ‘stuff’, so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key.'

"I'm not massive on colour, but what I will do is have a dark floor, and a polished cement wall and introduce colour through my soft furnishings. I love art and good lighting – it is massively important. But I'm never going to have a pink wall, I don't have the guts!" Well, we love her minimalistic haven!

