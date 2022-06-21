Louise Redknapp's £18 skinny flares are going to sell out quick

Louise Redknapp is known for not just her singing talent, but for her majorly stylish wardrobe too! The former Eternal star has an ongoing edit with high street store Peacocks for quite some time now.

We love seeing the new drops each season and the blonde beauty shared her favourite new pieces with her followers on Monday evening.

Her skinny flared trousers really stood out to us, they are tailored, with a wide leg front and are super flattering. They look as if the price tag would be pretty expensive, but no - they cost just £18! All sizes are currently in stock but we have a feeling they are going to fly into shoppers' virtual baskets very quickly.

HELLO! recently sat down with the mother-of-two who told us all about the design process with her range. "My edit is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge. Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy-to-wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

Womens Cream Wide Leg Front Seam Trousers, £18.00, Peacocks

Louise's look is always about mixing and matching. "I always say mix things up. For instance, if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit, I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart.

"I always love a sexy shoe; I think shoes and footwear are really important. I think that’s where so much of the elegance comes from."

