Louise Redknapp shows off abs in cropped shirt and chic jeans The former Eternal singer looked incredible in her latest look…

At the weekend, Louise Redknapp headed to Brockwell Park to perform at pop festival the Mighty Hoopla. And what a set it was!

READ: Louise Redknapp wows in low-rise jeans and seriously trendy blazer

The blonde beauty lit up the stage as she performed some of the most iconic Eternal hits, as well as numbers from her solo career.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp rocks ab-baring power suit for epic Mighty Hoopla performance

We have to say, we adored her on-stage outfit. The mother-of-two delighted fans in a slick white power suit, complete with a cropped blazer and high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. The star teamed her pop-princess ensemble with a sporty black bandeau. She wore her hair in a super sleek and straight style, and her tanned complexion was positively glowing.

MORE: Louise Redknapp is a vision of summer in £18 playsuit - and fans are speechless

On Monday evening, as she recovered from her electric performance, Louise shared a video of herself ahead of changing into her stage attire. In the film, she was wearing low slung jeans and a lovely blue shirt that was cut in a cropped style. She looked relaxed and excited and wrote: "Tonight Matthew I’m going to be… LOUISE."

The blonde beauty has great abs, don't you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise said after the show: "Can't stop smiling! Thank you to everyone that came to @mightyhoopla yesterday, sang along, danced, partied and lived your best lives!!! And also massive thank you to my entire team."

She added: "It's SO GOOD to be back! Xxx."

Louise looked incredible backstage

Fans were overjoyed and took to Instagram to shower the former Strictly Come Dancing star with praise. One wrote: "Wow !! You look about 19, Louise. Xx". "My all time favourite! Absolutely Bossin' it!!" added a second fan, while a third wrote: "You look beautiful. Love your outfit and your makeup is so lovely. I am really enjoying your music."

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks sensational in black mini skirt as she showcases dance move

Performing alongside Louise at Mighty Hoopla were RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginny Lemon and Elektra Fence, alongside Drag Race UK vs. the World champion Blue Hydrangea.

READ: Louise Redknapp smoulders in shoulder-baring high-street outfit

Other sets included acts like Anastacia, Blue and Steps.