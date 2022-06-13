Louise Redknapp amps up the glamour in ab-baring crop top and jeans The 47-year-old star has an incredible figure

Louise Redknapp turned up the heat on Sunday evening, stepping out for dinner in a seriously slick outfit - and we can't get over her ab-baring ensemble.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp looked incredible as she rocked a stylish cropped shirt with wide-leg, low-rise jeans in dark denim. The Eternal singer styled her figure-flattering ensemble with pointed-toe heels, a black leather belt with an ornate clasp and several pieces of delicate jewellery.

The pop songstress' gym-honed figure looked unreal in the crop top that displayed her enviable abs. Her honey-blonde hair fell past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style and she donned a glowy, natural makeup look. Simply stunning!

"Braving the cropped shirt @thefrankieshop," Louise wrote as she posed in the mirror of a hotel lobby.

Louise poses for a mirror selfie in her chic eveningwear

It's not the first time Louise has donned a cropped co-ord. The West End star set pulses racing in an incredible ab-baring cropped suit to make her debut at Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend.

The last time Louise rocked a crop top on the grid, fans were left mesmerised by her glow. "Wow !! You look about 19, Louise. Xx," one fan commented, as another wrote: "Looking sensational! Fantastic body [flame emoji]".

At 47, Louise has a seriously enviable figure. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has admitted that Pilates is a huge part of her life.

The star previously said: "I'm going back to my reformer Pilates because it strengthens and lengthens and is great for my core," and has shared several post-workout selfies on Instagram following a reformer class.

Louise has previously shared her love for Pilates

Her PT Bradley Simmonds told HELLO! when he was training with the star that she loved high-intensity workouts such as boxing, finishing her workouts with a gruelling core session. "When me and Louise were training really hard, we were training three to four times a week," Bradley said.

"She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout." No wonder she looks so good!

