Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals the exact lip liner she wore on the show (and loves in real life)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We have all fallen in love with Bridgerton, especially Phoebe Dynevor who played Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series.

The fresh-faced actor boasted glowing skin in the series, and even off camera she is a natural beauty.

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor's Victoria Beckham purple suit looks just like Kate Middleton's

In a recent video interview with Vogue the 26-year-old actor walked through her skincare routine, as well as the make-up cosmetics she relies on for a more glamorous affair, and to recreate her look is more possible (and affordable) than you may think.

While the star insists she only usually splashes her face with cold water in the mornings, she also applied a selection of Sunday Riley skincare essentials, including the CEO Brightening Serum, Ice Ceramide Moisturiser, followed by the Juno Oil.

However, it was her beauty regimen that had us hooked, as she heavily relies on one of our personal favourite brands, Charlotte Tilbury.

From her foundation to her eyelashes, Phoebe used the British make-up brand, for almost every area of her face.

While she boasts an extensive collection of the beauty label, the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner is her ultimate must-have, which she revealed she wore relentlessly throughout filming for the romantic series.

READ MORE: Bridgerton shares first look at season two - and fans are all asking the same question

She said: “This is my go-to Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat. I actually used this in Bridgerton a lot.”

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat, £17 / $24

Phoebe also relies on Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, Contour Wand for her bronzer, followed by the Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow, Brow Cheat, as well as the iconic Full Fat Lashes, before she finishes off with a touch of highlighter using the Beauty Light Wand.

Another favourite of Phoebe’s, which she insisted she has been using since she was a teenager, is Nars’ bestselling Radiant Creamy Concealer, which she taps on with her fingertips before brushing out.

She said: “The one thing I have been using since I was about 14, is the NARS Creamy Concealer."

Nars Creamy Concealer, £21.60 / $30

Instead of using a brush, she uses her fingers to apply, she revealed: "I used to cake on makeup when I was a teenager.

"The main thing I learnt about my skin, is it looks better when I wear less make-up because I was caking on so much it was clogging my nose and flaking. We learn so much about our skin as we get older. In sixth form I would cake on the whole works, but I feel like make-up. To me then, make-up was more of an expression of how I felt, and now I use clothes more to express myself.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.