Loved Phoebe Dynevor’s dress at the Jubilee parade? We’ve found one just like it

Phoebe Dynevor has become something of a fashion sweetheart with her ethereal dress sense and doll-like beauty. The Bridgerton breakout star burst onto the scene as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show and has since wowed fans with her heavenly outfits.

Phoebe’s most recent look to captivate consisted of a white and black polka dot dress featuring a V-neck, short sleeves and a sumptuous satin fabric. The 27-year-old posed on a balcony overlooking the London streets alongside supermodel Kate Moss who embraced the emerging star for a photo. The stylish pair previously partied on top of the 1990s-themed bus during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee Parade with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Charlotte Tilbury and Erin O’Connor.

The actress wore her strawberry blonde hair swept up into a high bun with a glamorous side parting, letting her gently curled bangs frame her radiant face. A flawless porcelain complexion, a cherry red lip, defined brows and subtle eyeliner flick made for a camera-ready beauty blend.

Phoebe shared the image via her Instagram Stories for her 3.8 million followers to gush over. Kate Moss sported an iconic nineties look, delighting fashion fiends in a Union Jack blazer she first wore back in 1993 for John Galliano's spring runway collection.

The star posed for a snap with supermodel Kate Moss

If you love Phoebe’s timeless dress, then we have just the piece for you. This figure-flattering midi dress is perfect for summer nights out. Boasting an eye-catching spot print, V-neckline, romantic flutter sleeves, wrap front, midi length, button-back fastening and a willowing fit-and-flare design, this dress can be paired with some barely-there heels for a regal garden party look.

Last month, Phoebe made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2023 cruise show in California last night alongside a galaxy of stars.

She rocked a dark auburn hairstyle which is a departure from the strawberry blonde regency-inspired locks which made her famous on Netflix’s hit show. She donned an oversized Louis Vuitton sportswear-inspired Henley shirt, with wide stripe and the hem of the sleeves adorned with the french Maison's iconic insignia.

