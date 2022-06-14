Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is the ultimate beach babe in radiant swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley has perfected the art of red carpet dressing – there is no doubt about that. Yet the Bridgerton actress, who stars as Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, also has impeccable swimwear taste as her latest social media post has shown.

Simone, 27, simply glowed in a sunshine yellow swimsuit as she basked in the lakeside sun. Featuring scalloped detailing, a one-shoulder silhouette and a warm honey tone, the swimsuit accentuated Simone's natural radiance.

The star beamed in her scenic surroundings which boasted a wide-reaching glistening lake, luscious green mountains and clear blue summer skies. She wore her raven hair down loose in a relaxed, wavey style and accessorised with some black sunglasses.

Simone took to social media to share the look with her loyal followers. She captioned the divine post: "Exploring," with a sun emoji.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends gushed over the hypnotic images shared by the actress. "Beauty queen," one commented, while another said: "You are so beautiful." A third penned: "Gorgeous in yellow," as a fourth added: "You are a literal goddess."

If you couldn't agree more and can't wait to get your hands on Simone's swimsuit, then it’s your lucky day as we’ve found the star’s exact one-piece.

One-shoulder Scalloped Swimsuit, £306, Marysia

This one-shoulder, scalloped stretch-crepe swimsuit from Marysia is crafted from premium Italian fabric and cut by hand in a couture factory. The pretty yellow fabric has a flattering basketweave texture and dries quickly after dips in the sea.

One-shoulder Swimsuit, £26.75, ASOS

Love Simone's swimsuit but can't quite justify the luxury price tag? We have the ideal alternative. This ring detail one-shoulder swimsuit in bright yellow will perfectly accentuate your sunkissed golden glow for those well-deserved sun-drenched getaways.

Simone recently graced the scene in quite possibly her best outfit to date – which is an enormous feat considering her extensive archive of showstopping looks. The star sported a baby pink midi dress from It-girl designer label 16 Arlington. Featuring a crossover front halterneck, a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a bustier top, the dress elevated the actress’ unfailing sartorial prowess to a whole new level.

