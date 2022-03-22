Best prairie dresses if you're totally obsessed with Daphne from Bridgerton right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's almost time people. Bridgerton series two is finally dropping on Netflix on 25 March and quite frankly, we can't contain ourselves. We (like the rest of the world) are obsessed with not just the opening song, but the drama, the mystery and of course, the fashion.

Flamboyant and frothy are what it's all about, and it's giving us major inspo. As much as we adore those intricate gowns, this season, Daphne and co are making us seriously want to invest in a prairie dress - a frock with ruffles, pretty florals and of course, balloon sleeves.

We've shopped for some fabulous frocks that will add some romantic feels into your wardrobe. Keep scrolling...

This gorgeous and flowy midi dress features a dazzling floral print as well as a drawstring neckline, and waist tie detail for added shape. Check out those gathered sleeve cuffs. Swoon.

Happy Feelings Midi Dress, £158, Free People

This ladylike midi dress from Debenhams is made in such a summery shade, with that all-important ruffled collar, and romantic relaxed sleeves.

Dorothy Perkins Pink Scatter Ditsy Midi Dress, £15.75, Debenhams

We could so see Daphne rocking this one! This classic shape boasts a vintage style due to the fitted body and nipped-in waist and bold square neckline. Plus, it has pockets! Winning.

Square Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, £63.00, Boden

It's easy to see why shoppers can't get enough of this floral print number. We heart the dainty button detailing, flattering v-neckline and delicate three-quarter sleeves.

M&S Collection Floral V-Neck Button Detail Midi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

We know the Bridgerton girls enjoy a full length frock, but this cute number would look amazing on screen. This slim fit style features the most gorgeous daisy printy and we can't get enough of that prairie-inspired collar.

Daisy Midi Dress, £55.00, Nobody's Child

If you've got a summer BBQ to go to and want to make an impact, B style, you need this River Island number. The floaty sleeves, beautiful clashing floral print and fluttery hem has just the right amount of girly froth.

Blue Floral Mini Shirt Dress, £42.00, River Island

This white balloon sleeve style is ethereal yet smart, and could be worn anywhere, from your desk to a party. Those puffs sleeves have serious volume.

White Poplin Square Neck Tiered Midaxi Dress, £25.99, New Look

It's all about the smock when you want to dress like a Bridgerton gal and this design from Needle & Thread is pretty special. The ditsy floral print gives it a dreamy meadow feel and the close-fitting bodice will streamline your shape.

Bijou Rose Smocked Day Ankle Gown, £350, Needle & Thread

This bright polin dress is so pretty and ideal for spring. The nipped in waist is a nod to the renaissance and we think it would look just as chic with trainers as it would with heels.

Marlett Organic Cotton Poplin Fit and Flare Midi Dress, £120.00, Thought

Be still our beating hearts! This show-stopping metallic dress has everything. The vintage shape and the shimmering metallic material gives it that extra edge. The liquid gold style boasts layered textures, a voluminous skirt, and a gathered waist.

Shimmering Bonita Silk Jaquard Volume Shirt Dress, £590, Hayley Menzies

