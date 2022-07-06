Julianne Hough soaks up the sun in stunning new white ensemble The Broadway star is effortlessly chic

Julianne Hough is quickly becoming one of the most fashionable stars around, and over the Fourth of July weekend, proved it once again with her latest set of photographs.

MORE: Julianne Hough makes a splash with impressive photoshoot - fans react

The dancer indulged in a photoshoot taken against the setting sun in the middle of a helipad in New York City, letting the sun light her up to perfection.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Julianne Hough unveils daring transformation - and wow

She let her hair down for the shoot and went for an all-white knit lace ensemble that became sheer when paired against the sun.

Julianne wore a bandeau style crop top that she paired with a layered skirt, featuring a shorter one atop a longer one that even sported a slit above the legs.

MORE: Emotional Julianne Hough receives standing ovation during POTUS play

The outfit not only showed off her toned physique, but also appeared incredibly chic against the setting, with her hair down and blowing in the wind. She topped it off with matching strappy heels and a small bag.

The performer simply termed her photos as "Casual," although her followers definitely thought otherwise and took to the comments section to say so.

Julianne posed against the sun in a sheer white outfit

"This is your best photo," one wrote, with another saying: "Wow and wow you are so gorgeous," and a third adding: "Casual yet absolutely stunning too!"

The POTUS star has been having some truly show-stopping style moments lately, with one of her recent best coming courtesy of her shoot for 1883 magazine.

MORE: Julianne Hough opts for sequined suit with a bold twist for a night out

MORE: Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

The photos she shared showed Julianne in a variety of high fashion poses including one which saw the star on the floor in a brown latex midi dress.

The fabulous ensemble was matched with classic long gloves in a complementing shade of golden brown, and finished with navy blue platform heels.

The performer went the high fashion route for 1883

In another snap from the epic shoot, Julianne wore a pair of sultry fishnet tights which were paired with a leather jacket dress and vibrant neon green stilettos, which had a thin ankle strap and pointed toes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.