Julianne Hough makes Broadway return post-Covid in the sharpest way The dancer and actress is ready to hit the stage again

Julianne Hough isn't one to let a health setback get in the way of her thriving career, making her return to Broadway post her recent revelation.

The dancer and actress shared last week that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be isolating while also taking a step back from POTUS on Broadway.

However, in a new series of photographs she posted on her social media, she revealed that she was feeling on top of the world once again and was back to performing.

She made her comeback in the sharpest way possible, strutting along in an all-white power suit featuring an asymmetrical blazer and wide-legged pants courtesy of Ukrainian designer Elena Burenina.

The Dancing with the Stars alum paired the ensemble with a pop of color, opting for a bright yellow bag, matching heels, and a bold red lip to complete her look.

Julianne returned to Broadway in a crisp white suit with a pop of yellow

Julianne shared that she was happy to be reuniting with the cast and crew of POTUS ahead of the show's opening on 27 April.

She wrote: "'Hail to the funniest new comedy on Broadway' - swipe to #3 for proof I'm not blowing smoke up my own [expletive].

"So happy to be returning with this astounding cast and our incredible crew. What an absolute joy and pleasure it has been literally playing with these women for the past 6 weeks. Not to mention getting a master class daily from the one and only @stromansource - Wow! What is life?!?!"

The performer continued: "Never in my wildest dreams did I even begin to understand how astonishing the Broadway community is. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness. If I may put in a request… I'd like to be here as long as you'll have me!

The dancer will be starring in POTUS

"POTUS opens tomorrow!! Get your tickets now!!!!"



