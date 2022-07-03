Lara Spencer looks fabulous in a summer-ready mini dress as she poses by the beach The GMA star is so stylish!

Lara Spencer never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and looked incredible in her latest summer photos.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares new poolside selfie as she celebrates her birthday

The GMA star has been spending time with her friends by the beach in Connecticut, where she lives, and posted some highlights from her weekend on Instagram.

The TV personality was pictured posing by the ocean with her pals, dressed in a pretty summer mini dress.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer performs jaw-dropping stunt with her daughter

The stylish number was adorned with a floral pattern and teamed with oversized sunglasses. Fans were quick to comment on her look in the comments, with one writing: "Gorgeous as always," while another wrote: "You look stunning." A third added: "Perfect life, perfect clothes, perfect background."

SEE: Lara Spencer showcases her toned physique in radiant new photo with GMA co-star

MORE: Lara Spencer shares breathtaking beach photo during evening with famous friends

The star had more to celebrate the following day as she marked her husband Richard McVey's birthday.

She posted a loved-up picture of them and wrote: "I love celebrating this guy every day - but today especially. Happy birthday honey!!" Rick's birthday followed just weeks after Lara turned 53, where she celebrated her birthday in London and Paris.

Lara Spencer looked fabulous in a patterned mini dress in her series of weekend photos

She went on to have a show-stopping party this weekend, and shared footage from the event, including a look at her incredible birthday cake - which spelt out her name complete with lots of her favorite things - from a miniature photo of her children to an edible display of her pets.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares gorgeous beach photo during day with famous friends

MORE: Lara Spencer receives quite the reaction from her co-stars as she marks end of an era

Away from work, she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She is a doting mom to two grown-up children, Katharine and Duff, and has several pets, including her beloved dog Riva, who often appears in photos on Instagram.

Lara often shares snippets of her life on social media, including her latest work projects, BTS snaps from Good Morning America, and sweet photos of her family.

Lara has a fabulous sense of style

She recently melted hearts with a series of throwback pictures to mark Mother's Day, featuring Duff and Katharine when they were children.

MORE: Why 2022 will be a difficult year for Lara Spencer

MORE: Lara Spencer's bikini-clad selfie will transport you back to summer

In the caption, she wrote: "I normally have to get approval to post pictures of my two kids, but I figure Mother's Day must be an exception, right? And these pictures are old so they must be grandfathered in. Plus, look how cute you two are! I can't take it! I love you so much. Thanks for a great Mother's Day."

Lara lives with her daughter, while her son is away at college but next year Katharine will be flying the nest too. The star recently opened up to HELLO! about her daughter's college plans and shared her relief that she still has another year to go.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

The TV star with husband Richard McVey

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

MORE: Lara Spencer teases adorable addition to her family - see photos

MORE: Lara Spencer updates fans with major career announcement

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.