GMA's Lara Spencer is pretty in pink for CMA Awards throwback

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer looked pretty in pink in a stunning throwback picture to 2020 as she praised her "glam pit crew".

The news anchor showed off her fabulous look in the snaps, taking on the red carpet of the 54th Annual CMA Awards in 2020. "Pink joyful vibes. Inside and out. Thanks to my glam pit crew @giannillosalon @brookeglaser for all you do," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag: "Lucky girl."

For the ceremony, which Lara often attends for GMA, she rocked a hot pink cocktail dress that featured a single batwing sleeve, and sash detailing.

Her hair, by Giannillo Salon, was styled in loose waves, while her make up was kept natural with a focus on blush and a simple dark eye.

Lara is always sharing special shout outs to the people in her life, and she recently praised co-star Robin Roberts as Robin celebrated 20 years at ABC's morning show GMA.

Alongside a photo of the GMA team, and a spectacular cake, Lara wrote a sweet tribute which read: "How lucky are we America, to have Robin Roberts help us start our days for 20 years (and counting) on Good Morning America (as Sam says, she started working at GMA when she was 6)."

Lara shared this special throwback to the 2020 CMA Awards

Lara continued: "And how lucky that we in this photo get to 'work' with her. I put the word work in quotes because it sure doesn't feel like work (most days).

"What fun we have together and how lucky we are to have Robin as our team captain. RR, thank you for your leadership, guidance, and incredible friendship. So many laughs, so much love. Congratulations on 20 years and here's to many more. Love, Lara."

