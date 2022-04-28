Lara Spencer poses in a mini-dress for whimsical waterside photograph The ABC star is a huge Disney fan

Lara Spencer delighted fans with her latest social media upload, not only showing off her impeccable sense of style, but her giving spirit.

The Good Morning America star shared a picture of herself with co-star Janai Norman as they posed with a very special guest that morning.

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

None other than Minnie Mouse, in full sea-faring regalia, joined them as they stood aboard a cruise ship before delivering a special surprise.

The TV personality posed next to Minnie in an elaborately patterned mini-dress that showed off her endless legs, pairing it with red strappy heels.

"We still get giddy every time Minnie comes to visit us at @goodmorningamerica," she wrote alongside her photograph.

"So what a treat for @janai.norman and me to have her with us to surprise 5 very deserving families with trips on the new Disney Wish cruise ship."

Lara and Janai joined Minnie to surprise five deserving families

Several fans noted how good Lara looked in her outfit, with one saying: "You look stunning...look at those ripped biceps."

A second added: "You look fantastic! Love those shoes and your legs go on for days! Good Health!!" and a third even wrote: "Lara you look fantastic!"

The GMA pop culture host has always been a big fan of Disney, and it bodes even better for her being part of a morning news show run by the company.

She and her co-host Robin Roberts got to experience some of the Disney magic for themselves last year when they jetted off to California's Disneyland Resort to unveil the cast of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Lara and Robin left for Disneyland to announce the Dancing with the Stars cast

Lara even posted a photograph of herself with a smiling Robin in their matching shimmery outfits, hers consisting of a sequined black top with skin-tight pants and her friend wearing a shiny gold shirt with cream-colored trousers.

"Not bad for a 16 hour travel day and 2 hours of sleep :) #gma #disneylandresort #dwts," she quipped in her caption.

