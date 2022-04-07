January Jones warns fans to 'be wary' after her makeover goes wrong The star got candid about her appearance

January Jones rarely looks anything but red carpet ready, but her latest look turned heads and not everyone loved it.

The Mad Men actress showed off the eye-opening results of her hair makeover - and it's pretty unique.

January shared a selfie on Instagram from inside her bathroom and her normally sleek tresses were looking wild.

WATCH: January Jones shares glimpse inside her stunning LA home

The star wore a pair of neon, wire-framed glasses and her hair was piled on top of her head, looking decidedly unkempt.

She explained what had happened in the caption and issued a warning to her fans not to do the same.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Be wary of wearing night curlers, be very wary."

January's look wasn't what she had been hoping for

Her fans loved her sense of humor and many went crazy for her glasses too. They bombarded her with questions about where they could buy them and with comments on her hair.

One wrote: "Long lost Twin Peaks character with a terrible secret," and another added: "Brave, hilarious post," while plenty said they liked it.

January recently debuted a new hairstyle which was inspired by her childhood. The mom-of-one shared a short clip to unveil her bold style on social media, rocking a blunt fringe and heavy feathering framing her face. "Revisiting my childhood self [scissors} I love you @bridgetbragerhair."

January recently got a haircut which was inspired by her childhood do

She later shared two snapshots – one taken when she was a young child as a comparison for her fresh cut. "Before and After before," she explained.

Before that, January revealed she was struggling to keep her curled locks under control. So much so, that she'd dropped off her son at school shamelessly sporting pin curls and a towel around them.

Unfortunately, the results were yet again, not what she was after and January was quick to admit: "So it didn't turn out exactly how I thought it would."

Her already short bob was frizzy and up to her cheekbones because of how curly it had become.

We can't wait to see what hairstyle she rocks next.

