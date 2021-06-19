January Jones shares rare picture of son during family reunion The star is mom to nine-year-old Xander

January Jones has reunited with her family, and shared an incredibly rare picture of her nine-year-old son Xander with fans. January gave birth to Xander in September 2011, but she hasn't publicly revealed who his father is.

The Man Men actress and her sister Jacey headed to the zoo, and January shared some photos of their lovely day together on her Instagram Stories.

In one of the adorable snaps, Xander walked with Jacey's two children, and he and Jacey's son both held the hand of Jacey's young daughter.

The second snap saw Xander rest his hand on the side of a giraffe's neck, as the actress added a face wearing sunglasses emoji to partially obscure his face.

The 43-year-old also shared a selfie with Jacey, and the pair could have been twins! January looked incredible in a frilly red top while Jacey stunned with a dark grey sleeveless shirt.

Joking about a bystander behind the pair, January joked: "Back with the fam finally!! And no @jcrjones doesn't grow arms from her head usually, just for us."

The actress has strived to keep her son out of the public eye as he grows up, and hasn't revealed who his father is, telling The New York Times back in 2013 that the information was only her "son's business".

The star usually keeps her son out of the spotlight

In a 2017 interview with Red, she spoke about the benefits of raising Xander around strong women, saying: "It's good to have strong women around a man.

"To teach him to respect women. He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

January recently stunned fans when she shared a picture alongside her other sister Jina – and when they showed up in matching outfits they were practically twins!

January and Jacey look so alike!

The pair were both wearing tops with red roses on them and sunglasses too. January was beaming in the snapshot whereas Jina looked less than impressed.

The star captioned her family photo: "Sister just showed up dressed the same as me. Black pants too. Soulmates or relationship conformity?"

Jina even had a witty quip for her sister when she wrote: "Except yours is Rodarte and mine is Forever21."

The Hollywood star's fans loved the photo and their exchange and said: "It's fun to have a sibling," and, "her face says it all".

