January Jones's wild new swimsuit selfie sets social media on fire It's hard to believe she's 44

January Jones says she doesn't feel a day older than 27 - and she doesn't look it either.

The star shared a snapshot from her luxury home in Los Angeles where she was soaking up the sun in a leopard print swimsuit.

MORE: January Jones stuns in chic floral bikini - but there's a twist

January looked a little somber but sultry in the one-piece with frilly detailing and a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: January Jones slides into her incredible living room at LA home

The Mad Men actress thanked fans for her birthday wishes in the caption and wrote: "Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I've always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I'm feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser)."

Fans were stunned to discover she had just celebrated her 44th birthday and bombarded her with compliments in the comments.

MORE: January Jones twins with lookalike sister in daring animal print in gorgeous poolside photo

READ: January Jones wears high-waisted pants and nothing else for risqué photo

"Forever a bombshell," wrote one, while another added: "Happy belated birthday beautiful amazing lady hope it was an awesome day," and a third gushed: "You're a jewel...LOVE ya immensely mate...hope your bday was full of lots of love, laughs & tons of fun. And age is irrelevant. Glad to hear you're in high spirits and feelin youthful....keep it silly my friend."

January thanked her fans for their birthday well-wishes

There were strings of heart emojis and others telling her she still looks like she's in her twenties and that they adored her swimwear.

MORE: January Jones' unbelievable Golden Globes throwback sparks major fan reaction

READ: January Jones stuns in nude corset in poolside photo - but fans are divided

January was fortunate enough to spend the festive season with her loved ones and documented their fun antics on social media too.

January seemingly has a swimsuit for every occasion

But she also explained why her holidays were slightly stressful in a lengthy post which read: "Had a pimple in my mole that I squeezed and then my mole fell OFF and won't stop bleeding. @delta decided to fly our plane empty to Sacramento instead of full to LA right before we were about to board.

"Now stuck and waiting out a winter storm warning. My 2022 decorations are waiting for us in LA so I'm going to just sit here and burn wood for a time period.

"On the bright side my Omni is gone. Happy New Year!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.